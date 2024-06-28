Christine Marcia Munsey, known to many as only “Marcia,” 94, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Horizon’s Nursing Home with her family by her side. She was the next to youngest in a family of 12, born on Jan. 19, 1930 in Wiscasset. She graduated from Wiscasset High School, class of 1948.

Marcia worked for Sylvania Electric in Waldoboro and also for the Wiscasset Elementary School, where she enjoyed spending time with the children and their activities.

Family was very important to Marcia, especially after her husband passed in March 2000. She loved her town of Wiscasset, living in the same home on Federal Street for 66 years. She also enjoyed camping with the family. In the mid ‘60s she traveled to Yellowstone National Park (before interstate highways) it was the trip of a lifetime. In her retirement years she continued to travel, going to Arizona to visit her daughter, Egypt to visit her son and his family, and taking many cruises with family and friends. She also had a passion for knitting; she donated many things she made to the pediatric units throughout Maine.

Marcia is predeceased by her parents; her husband; and 10 siblings.

She leaves behind her son, Douglas Jr. and his wife, Betsy, of Topsham; a daughter, Sherry and her husband, Jim Packard, of Wickenburg, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Andrew (Binh Dang) Munsey, of Topsham, Ryan (Sarah) Munsey, of Macadon, N.Y., Suzannah (Stephen) Anthony, of Andover, Mass., Caroline (Bryan) Lundgren, of Brunswick, Jeffery (Jeanie) Packard, of Tucson, Ariz., Adam (Sara) Packard, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 12 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Ethan, Madison, Lauren, and Noah Munsey, Meghan, Henry, and Paige Anthony, Ashley and Lucy Garbin, and Hunter and Hudson Packard; sister, Pearl Skillin, of Wiscasset.

If you would like to make a memorial donation in Marcia’s name, the family has suggested Wiscasset Senior Center, c/o Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath, ME 04530 or you can visit our website to donate: desmondfuneralhomes.com.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset, with the Pastor David Myers officiating.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

