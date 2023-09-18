Christine McCleary Zuromskis passed away unexpectedly at her home in Boston on Aug. 31, 2023.

Born Christine Susan McCleary Oct. 2, 1949 in Erie, Pa., to Charles McCleary and Esther Fletcher. Christine was predeceased by her husband, J. Michael Zuromskis, of 47 years.

Christine’s energy, intelligence, and zest for life was only matched by her kind, creative, and gracious manner. At the age of 10, her mother went into early labor, and she had to deliver her sister on the living room floor. At 16, she graduated McDowell High School and earned a full academic scholarship to college. Always open to a challenge, Christine moved to Boston and pursued a career in real estate. It was here that she met her husband, Michael, with whom she built an incredible life filled with adventure, travel, art, reading, gourmet cooking, and beautiful homes. Christine divided her time between Boston, Maine, Nevis, Turks and Caicos, and London.

After she and Michael married in 1973, they built a successful real estate investment company and pursued many entrepreneurial ventures.

Christine loved spending time near the ocean in Maine, always busy with her needlepoint, painting, and art projects, and treasured her time in London where she was active with the American Trust for the British Library. Walking her London neighborhood, greeting her neighbors, joining her needlepoint friends, and exploring the museums and theater, Christine felt alive and at home. Traveling back and forth between London and New York on one of the Cunard Queens was a big delight for both, always on the upper deck. Christine was always reading. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in humanities from Harvard University.

Although separated by miles from her family in Erie, Pa. Christine was always a loving, caring daughter and big sister, always staying involved. Visits from “Aunt Chris” were always full of her gentle wisdom, happiness with life, plus lots of laughter while sharing stories of her adventures with her nieces and nephews, along with stories about their parents growing up in Erie. She will be missed by all of us.

Christine is survived by her brothers, Rex McCleary, (Darlene) and Matthew Trageser (Joanne); and her sister Gay (Trageser) Kent (Bob); and her brother-in-law, Dr. Peter Zuromskis; and nieces and nephews, Katie and Tamara Zuromskis, Michael, Ryan and Christina Kent, Katherine (Trageser) St. Pierre, and Karlene and Dylan McCleary.

Services will be held in Maine and are private.

No flowers please. Condolences may be sent to 422 E Francis Ave., Ambler, PA 19002.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

