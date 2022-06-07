Advanced Search
Christopher Caswell Service Announcement

at

A celebration of life gathering for Christopher Caswell, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, will be held from 12-4 p.m., on Saturday, June 18, at 12 Punk Point Road in Jefferson. Punk Point Road intersects Route 213, a half a mile from the Bunker Hill Church. Food and drinks will be provided during this informal get-together. Guests are encouraged to provide the laughs and memories.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

