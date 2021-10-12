Christopher D. Vinal passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2021, in Portland after a long illness. He was born Jan. 12, 1966, in Damariscotta to Lester and Willa Vinal of Nobleboro. He attended local schools and graduated from Wyoming Tech, after which he pursued a career as a mechanic. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Kit Ames and Peg Grover.

He is survived by his children, Michaela (Mike) Kelley, Annie Vinal, CJ Vinal, and Hudson Vinal; and three grandchildren, Mark, John and Layla Kelley. His siblings Jeanne (Bruce) Gram, Larry (Di) Vinal, Cally (Greg) Bartholomae, John (Lena) Vinal and Heather Vinal; brothers-in-law, Dale Ames and Mark Grover; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind dear friends, Rob Trial and Dee Dee Love.

His heart was full of love and he was always willing to lend a hand. He took great pleasure in living on a farm and tinkering with the machinery.

The family will honor his life privately.

In lieu of flowers or to honor his life, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. The family is very grateful for the kind words and sympathy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

