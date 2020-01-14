Christopher M. Duffy, 73, passed away on the evening of Jan. 12, 2020 at his home in Waldoboro, with his family by his side.

A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints later in the month. A full obituary, with service details, will appear in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

