Christopher M. Fiore, 56, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 9, 2021.

Chris was born on Sept. 4, 1964 to Carl and Judith (O’Neil) Fiore in Port Lavacu, Texas. He grew up in Waldoboro and Massachusetts. Chris worked on the water for most of his life as an urchin fisherman and elver broker. He was the owner of Maine Glass Eels, Inc. for 28 years.

Chris enjoyed truck pulls both as a spectator and as a competitor. His favorite NASCAR driver was Carl Edwards. He was a stubborn, good-natured man who loved eeling and the fishing community and interacting with them.

Chris is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jamie Penn and Mike Fiore; and his beloved dog, Elver.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Fiore Jr. of Skowhegan; brother, John Penn of Waldoboro; sister, Carla Chapman of Wiscasset; and four nieces.

Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, has care of the arrangements.

