Christopher Mark Ray, 60, of LaBelle, Fla., passed away on Dec. 30, 2024, after a long period of declining health.

Chris was born and raised in Damariscotta, and after some grand adventures on Maine’s Whitehead Island, Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and a cross-country road trip, finally settled in Florida where he enjoyed the warmer weather.

Chris was an excellent woodworker and fine furniture maker. He loved all animals, starting with his childhood goat, Sunny, and ending with a long series of parrots including his all-time favorite, Ruby, who rode on his shoulder whenever he went out. Chris liked nothing better than to tell a good story, some true, some not, but he always kept his audience amused and coming back for more.

Chris’s good friends Rodney “R.J.” Steele, and Jerry and Jane Chilson, as well as his niece, Tricia, provided love and support for him in his last years.

Chris is survived by his parents, Malcolm and Carol Ray; sisters, Joan Ray and Elizabeth Ray; niece, Tricia Ray; and his beloved grand-nephew, Colt; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael; and his grandparents, Phyllis and Lawrence Ray, and Mildred and Milton “Pete” Plummer.

Chris’s family would like to thank everyone who has been a support through this difficult time. We will miss Chris every day but will remember his infectious smile with joy, stopping often to reflect regularly on great times together, and to laugh about all the incredible memories.

A memorial gathering will be held in the spring.

