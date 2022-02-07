Christopher Naylor Caswell, 65, of Nobleboro, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022 at the Sussman Hospice House, Rockport, after a well-fought battle against prostate cancer. He was born on Sept. 24, 1956, at Miles Memorial Hospital, the son of Stearns and Gloria Caswell.

Chris attended Damariscotta’s Castner Grammar School and graduated from Lincoln Academy, class of 1975, where he joined the golf team, a sport he pursued for the rest of his life. He was an avid follower of LA sports, especially basketball, and for 35-plus years attended games with his steadfast friend and fellow classmate, Buddy Poland. In 2013 they were named LA Co-Fans of the Year.

Chris, a lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan, also was a regular participant in various softball and bowling leagues, and tried his best never to miss an opportunity for a snowmobiling or motorcycling adventure.

In 1985, he established Caswell Painting and by word-of-mouth advertising built a loyal customer base throughout the Damariscotta region. His red, early-1960s vintage panel truck, complete with an octopus logo, was a familiar sight on Lincoln County roads during the spring and summer months.

He is survived by his partner, Melissa Kelley, of Jefferson; her daughters, Erin and Madeline; his son, Callen Caswell, and former wife, Rosana Vedasto, of Nobleboro; his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Diane Caswell, of Gorham; his nieces, Jenna (Caswell) Drouin, of Amherst, N.H., and Aimee (Caswell) Hine of Cincinnati, Ohio; and grandnephew, River Hine of Cincinnati.

Finally, we want to underscore how meaningful friendships were to Chris. He made numerous close, longtime friends, all of whom brought joy and happiness to his life right up to the end.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 U.S. Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

