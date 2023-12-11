Christopher S. Brown, 66, of New Harbor, passed away on the evening of Dec. 7, after a very long illness at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. Born in Ridgewood, N.J. on Oct. 12, 1957, he was the son of Steven and Carolyn Brown.

He was brought up in Montclair, N.J. where he graduated from Montclair High School. He was an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, and helped with local troops.

Chris graduated from Yale University. While there, he was a member of the crew team, president of the Pistol Club, and worked for the Yale Police Department.

After graduating, he worked selling stocks, mutual funds, and insurance. The work he much preferred however, was construction and interior and exterior painting. He loved being outdoors.

His hobbies and favorite activities were reading and researching history, especially military and political. He was a true lover of our democratic republic. He also loved hiking, camping, gardening, and animals, especially his German shepherd, Thor, and cat, Bucky.

Chris was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Gail. He is survived by his wife, Carol M. Reilly, of New Harbor; as well as several cousins.

A graveside service will be announced in the early spring. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may contribute to your local Cub Scout or Boy Scout troop; or the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

