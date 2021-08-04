Christopher Thomas Chapin, 41, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 31, 2021.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Patsy; father, George; sons, Noah and Elijah; sisters, Jessica and husband Andrew, Samantha, Holly and Dave. He was a fun-loving uncle to Danielle, Zachery, Kaylee, Alaina, Addy, and Ethan. Chris’ heart will forever belong to Britt.

He had the best smile, and his stories were epic! He loved dancing and had great moves… he got that from Mom! Chris loved his boys! He enjoyed camping and teaching them to fish. Chris loved skateboarding and snowboarding and taught both his boys. He enjoyed playing drums and reading. He was the best wreath decorator Mel ever had.

Chris was predeceased by Karsten and Jamey, whom he admired.

A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Lodge, 105 Camden Road in Warren on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

