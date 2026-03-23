Cindy Benner, 60, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a hard-fought and courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Born on July 12, 1965 in Peru, Maine, Cindy was the daughter of George and Edna (Clemens) Hutchings. She spent her early school years in Peru and later attended high school in Rumford, graduating with the class of 1983. She went on to continue her education at the University of Maine, where she earned her master’s degree in physics.

Throughout her life, Cindy wore many hats and held many jobs, always bringing strength, determination, and intelligence to whatever she did. Her final position was as an electrician at Bath Iron Works where she worked alongside her husband, Nathan.

Cindy found joy in both creativity and quiet moments. She loved art, knitting, pottery, and music, and those who knew her will remember her as a talented, strong, and resilient woman. Though her journey through illness was a difficult one, Cindy met it with remarkable strength, courage, and determination.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Nathan Benner, of Waldoboro; her daughter, Jen Borel, of Gardiner; her stepdaughter, Kassandra Benner, of Augusta; as well as extended family members in Harrington and Wilton.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring with details to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Benner family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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