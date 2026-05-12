Cindy Sue Gammon, 67, of Warren, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2026 with her loving husband by her side.

Born on Nov. 27, 1958 in Caribou, Cindy was the daughter of Roy and Janette (Jellison) Stewart. She grew up in Springfield, Mass., and later returned to Maine, settling in Brewer, where she graduated from Brewer High School. She went on to further her education at Eastern Maine Technical Institute.

Cindy married the love of her life, Martin Gammon, and together they shared 45 years of marriage. After marrying, Cindy and Martin raised their children in Union before settling in Warren for the last 18 years and built a life centered around love, devotion, and care for one another.

Throughout her working years, Cindy held several positions, beginning at Crowe Rope before going on to work at Sylvania, Camden National Bank, and later at Pen Bay Medical Center, where she worked as a nurse’s aide and in the pharmacy. Her caring nature was evident not only in her work, but in the way she lived her life each day.

Cindy loved traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and caring for others. She was an angel to her husband, Martin, and was a loving, devoted wife. She was also a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose kindness and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Janette Stewart.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Martin Gammon, of Warren; her sons, Willis Gammon and his wife, Casey, of Warren, and Jeremy Gammon and his wife, Shawna, of Warren; her brothers, David Stewart and Brent Stewart; her sisters, Minda Stewart and Andrea Stewart-Gordon; and her grandchildren, Alexis Nickles, Jocelynn Gammon, Colby Gammon, Autumn Perreault, Hudson Gammon, Ryder Gammon, Axel Gammon, Sylvia Gammon, and Harrison Gammon.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A celebration of Cindy’s life will take place later this fall.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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