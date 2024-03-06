Clare S. Ames, of Franklin, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 26, 2024. She was 90 years old. Clare was born on March 13, 1933 in Port Chester, N.Y., the eldest child of Emilie R. (Collens) Sewall and Grenville S. Sewall.

She was predeceased by her brother, Charles G. Sewall; her first husband, Thomas P. Howard, minister of the Franklin Federated Church; and her second husband, Raymond G. Ames, founder of Ames Financial Services.

Clare is survived by four children: Robbin C. Howard, Mary T. Howard (m. Stephen E. Mooney), Stephen P. Howard (m. Elizabeth A. Kendall), and Mark S. Howard (partner, Cristina M. Todesco); and grandchildren: Elisha, Emily, Caroline Kazimiera, Benjamin, and Nicole. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sally Sewall; and Ray’s children, Brendan Ames, Maureen Ames DuBois, Stephen Ames, Michael Ames, and Allison Ames-Hohenstein.

Clare grew up in Rye, N.Y., attending Rye Country Day School and Vassar College. She lived in Merrimac, Mass., during the time her husband, Thomas, was minister for the Merrimac Pilgrim Congregational Church. She, Thomas, and their young family moved to Franklin, Mass., when Thomas became minister of the Franklin Federated Church. She lived in Franklin, Mass., for 62 years.

Clare was a homemaker, a classically trained singer, and a ballroom dancer. She was a longtime member and supporter of the Franklin Federated Church, where she sang in the choir. Clare also sang with the Framingham Choral Society and sang many lead roles in Gilbert and Sullivan musicals put on by The Franklin Singers. She had a lot of fun with the Red Hats. She enjoyed the fellowship of several church groups, including the Warm Puppies and the Sunbeams.

She spent her summers in Christmas Cove, surrounded by extended family and friends. She was a fabulous cook, and her special hot fudge sauce, and Huckabee’s Pie (a family secret recipe) were a requirement at all family gatherings. Clare loved the water, swimming, and was a confident sailor. The family sailboat was named in her honor, and hosted many memorable sails with friends and family. Clare, Thomas, and children cruised the coast of Maine in the Clare for many years.

Clare and Ray traveled much of the world while adventuring on their favorite cruise ships. They enjoyed seeing the sights, learning about other cultures, and relaxing during the many days at sea. They also entertained many children during Christmas time as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Clare was loving and gracious. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart. Her compassionate spirit radiated at all times. She was a great “Mum.”

The funeral will be held on March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Federated Church, 171 Main St., in Franklin, Mass. A reception at the church will follow the service. The burial will take place after the reception at the Union Street Cemetery, Union St., in Franklin, Mass. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Franklin Federated Church, or the Union Church of South Bristol.

Obituary and remembrances can be found on the Charles F. Oteri and Son – Franklin Funeral Home website at franklinfuneral.com.

