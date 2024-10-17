Clarence “Buck” B. Smith Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on the afternoon of Oct. 14. Born at West Point (Highland Falls, N.Y.) on Sept. 4, 1949, Buck entered this world with his eyes wide open, confidence in himself along with a lifelong passion for learning.

His ideas and accomplishments were often ground-breaking in his chosen career, yet modesty was his hallmark, always considering himself as just part of the team.

Anyone that personally knew Buck, or came into his path, recognized a genuine, real, steadfast “guy,” a gentleman to his core.

Mary Jane and Buck reveled in their 55 years together, acknowledged repeatedly to each other and greeted each morning with “BonJour” and hugs. A life of living in various parts of the world, the discoveries, the adventures, the cornucopia of combined memories were a fine cushion for our older years. Fireside chats, “remember when?”

If Buck were to pen a story of his life, Julie Erin Smith, our cherished daughter, would be the predominant theme. He would sagely advise, “If I should die and leave you here awhile, for my sake, turn to life and smile. Nerving your heart and hand toward comforting other hearts and complete this unfinished task of mine; they will comfort you.”

To his treasured grandsons, Teo and Lucas Hernandez; and to Riccardo Hernandez, his son-in-law who he held dear, “I honor you and appreciate the love you shared.”

We will every day vow to make a difference, we will share a smile, we will live, love, and honor Buck Smith.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

