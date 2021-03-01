Clarence E. “Sonny” York, 79, of Warren, passed away at his home with his family. Sonny was born to Bernard and Lucille (Elwell) York on May 7, 1941.

Sonny was raised in Warren and attended local schools. He graduated from Warren High School in 1959, married Florence Elliot (Flossie) and enlisted in the Army in 1960 and was sent and stationed overseas in Germany as an MP. He returned stateside and finished his military service, receiving an honorable discharge in May of 1963.

Sonny enjoyed working with his hands and worked for Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut in the ’60s, returned to Maine in the early ’70s and went to work at Maine Coast Railroad until his retirement.

In the late ’80s and into the ’90s, he and Flossie operated Flo’s Diner on Route 1 in Waldoboro. Not one to sit idle, Sonny also drove trucks for N.C. Hunt and then George Hall Construction.

The past few years Sonny enjoyed watching “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke,” going to lawn sales, and frequented Wasses for his all-time favorite: hot dogs.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Florence “Flossie” York; son, Timothy York; grandson, Gary York; sister-in-law, Geri York; and brother-in-law, Austin Presby.

He is survived by his son, Rusty York of Rockland; grandchildren, Sharon Reiheimer of Windham, Chris Carlson of Rockland, Steven York (fiancee Amanda Desmond) of Waldoboro and Kasey Blackler (husband Bryan) of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Jax Reinheimer, Gemma, Lucas, and Madison York, and Bryce and Caleb Blacker; siblings, Charlie York, Doris Presby, David York (Cindy), Dale York (Diane), and Dennis York (Peggy); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rebecca Malone and Gloria Wotton.

A graveside service will be held for Sonny and he will be laid to rest alongside Flossie at Resthaven Cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made in Sonny’s name to a hospice of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

