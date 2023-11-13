Clarence “Ken” R. Colby Jr., 78, of Wiscasset, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at his home.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1944 in Bath, the son of Clarence Sr., and Hazel Colby. Ken attended a one-room school on Westport Island and later Morse High School.

He married Darlene Cunningham on Dec. 2, 1962.

Ken worked as a union pipe fitter, known for his precision welding skills. He worked at Bath Iron Works, Maine Yankee, and traveled to job sites with the union to Canada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, and Michigan. Ken survived a brain aneurysm in 1986, which was difficult for such a hard worker.

Ken was an active member of the Wiscasset Nazarene Church and Wiscasset Senior Citizens Cribbage League.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Tony; daughter, Tina; grandchildren, Ashley, Shawn, Amber; great-grandchildren, Westin, Kali, Hailey; sisters, Debbie Bailey and husband, Jeff, Sherry Callahan; sisters-in-law, Jolene Cunningham, Sally Shaw, Karen Greenleaf; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of Ken’s life will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Wiscasset Nazarene Church, 255 Gardiner Road, in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

