Clarissa “Chris” Miller Achorn died suddenly on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H. She was born on June 4, 1925, and celebrated her 96th birthday the week before her passing.

She was the daughter of Ruby (Walter) Miller and Edwin G. Miller. Clarissa was born and raised in Waldoboro. After graduating from Waldoboro High School, she studied business at Bryant & Stratton Business School in Boston. Clarissa worked at Achorn Steel Co. in Boston and later in Cambridge, Mass. After her first child was born she worked as a homemaker. As college drew near for her first born, she began working at the IRS facility in Andover, Mass. Shortly after her service in Andover, Mass., she transferred to the appellate division of the IRS in Boston and was employed there for many years.

While living in Florida, she volunteered to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity, and also volunteered her time at her church thrift store. After leaving Florida, she was a resident of Sugar Hill Retirement Community in Wolfeboro, N.H., (previously in Naples, Fla., Casco, and Belmont, Mass.). During her years at Sugar Hill Retirement Community she belonged to the Ladies of the Lake Quilting Guild, loved to read outside, and faithfully spent 30 minutes on the treadmill Monday through Friday.

She was very social and dined with friends the evening before she passed. Clarissa survived the many lonely months in a lockdown situation and was thrilled to be vaccinated. It was a relief for her to get life back to normal for a few months.

Clarissa married Donald “Don” Achorn, her sweetheart from Waldoboro on June 17, 1947. Her husband predeceased her in December of 2019.

She leaves a daughter, Jane Albert and her husband Ronald, of Sandwich, N.H.; a son, Allan Achorn and his wife Diane, of Hudson, N.H.; and a son, Stephen Achorn and fiancee Myra Van Eekelen, of Gorham. Clarissa had eight grandchildren: Caroline (Albert) Walsh, Erica (Albert) Page, Catherine Achorn, Lauren Achorn, Christopher Achorn, Stephen Achorn and his wife Leona, Emily Achorn, and Matthew Achorn; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Simon. Clarissa’s surviving sisters are Elizabeth Sproul, of Waldoboro, and Adelaide Weymouth, of West Gardiner. Her sister Eleanor; brother, Conrad; brother, Bill; and brother, Gerald died previously.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orff’s Corner Community Church, P.O. Box 1021, Waldoboro, ME 04572; or the Orff’s Corner Cemetery Association, c/o Bonnie Orff, 669 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, ME 04348.

If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, lordfuneralhome.com.

