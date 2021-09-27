Clark Daniel Doody, 62, was taken home by the Lord on Sept. 25, 2021, peacefully at his home in Damariscotta surrounded by close family.

Clark was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Caribou, the son of Dana and Ina Doody. He was the fourth born of six siblings. He graduated from Caribou High School, voted “Best Looking” in 1977. He was an accomplished mason, laboring a lifetime to perfect his craft. Clark’s stone chimneys, fireplaces, and rock walls adorn countless homes in coastal Maine.

Clark and Louise built their own home in Damariscotta in 2000 and have remained a part of the community for over 20 years. An avid trout fisherman, he enjoyed fishing trips on the Little Black River with friends and family.

He is survived by his love, Louise Burke; parents, Dana and Ina Doody; son, Daniel Doody; son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Meridith Doody; brother, Dana Doody; sister and brother-in-law, Faith and David Homes; sister, Holly Doody Harrison; brother-in-law, Bobby Masone; and many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, Shain Rau and Cecilia, Matthew Rau and family, and Amanda Ely and children.

He had a special place in his heart for his step-granddaughter, Alice. He was preceded in death by his sister Dina Masone, and sister Beth Doody.

Friends may visit with the family at the Mockler Funeral Home, 24 Reservoir St., Caribou, at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, until time of services which will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Woodland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at mocklerfuneralhome.com.

