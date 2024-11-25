Claude Crocker Elliott Sr., 75, of Harpswell, passed away after a long battle with heart disease on Nov. 20, 2024. Born in Damariscotta on June 24, 1949, he was the son of Joyce Crocker Coleman and Norman Elliott Jr., of Bristol.

Claude grew up in Bristol with many fond memories of lobstering with his dad. He was a child of the ‘50s and ‘60s when you rode your bike everywhere, played pick-up baseball, ice hockey, basketball, and went roller skating by Little Beach.

He went to Bristol High School for two years and then to Long Island, N.Y., graduating from Cole Spring Harbor High School in 1967 where he was captain of the baseball team his senior year.

He loved sports and excelled in many; however, baseball was his favorite playing from Little League through high school and later in life playing shortstop in the men’s Mid Coast Softball League. Claude was on the team of the 1964 Linnox Babe Ruth state champions that was inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame in the fall of 2021. He was a Red Sox fan and went to Boston to watch them play on several occasions. He also enjoyed the Boston Celtics and as a child of the ‘60s listening on his transistor radio to the voice of the Celtics, Johnny Most, emcee the game. And later in life, like a true Celtics fan, the TV volume would be turned down and the radio blasting out the raspy voice of Johnny Most.

Claude enlisted in the Air Force in May 1968 and served honorably for four years active and two years inactive. After coming home from the service, he worked for George H. Britton and Sons as a carpenter until the company went out of business, which led him to Bath Iron Works where he held several different positions and worked for over 33 years.

Claude married the love of his life, Gloria Webber, in 1973. They moved to Nobleboro, buying the cutest little house, making many fond memories with family, friends, and most of all their son, Claude Elliott Jr. After 25 years of living in Nobleboro, Claude and Gloria built a house in Topsham and lived there for a couple of years; however, wanting more of a country life/setting they built their dream house in Harpswell (God’s country), 22 years ago.

Claude enjoyed golf and upon retiring played as much as possible, mainly at Mere Creek in Brunswick (“The Base”) where he met the Harris group making many new friends.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Webber Elliott, of Harpswell; son, Claude Elliott Jr., of Bristol; and grandsons, Matthew Leeman, of Bristol, and Adam Leeman, of Damariscotta; a sister, Jodi Spear, of Oregon; brother, Harold (sister-in-law, Nancy) Elliott, of New Hampton, N.H.

Per Claude’s wishes there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME 04011.

