Claudette Jean Jones, 83, of Cushing, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Claudette was born in Belfast on July 21, 1938, to parents Cecil Tower and Elsie Sanborn Tower.

Claudette attended Belfast area schools graduating with the class of 1957 of Crosby High School. After high school, Claudette met and married Norman Jones. Claudette and Norman moved to Cushing where they raised two boys, Kern and Gary.

Claudette was foremost a homemaker while raising the boys, as well as working as a seamstress and supervisor at Van Baalens in Rockland for 10 years. She then went to work for Common Sense Design Clothing in Nobleboro as a supervisor for over 15 years. In 2001, Claudette went to work for Cove’s Edge Nursing Home in the laundry department where she finished out her working years. Claudette will be lovingly remembered as the “town baker,” having baked hundreds of cakes for all occasions for many to enjoy.

Claudette was a past member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Thomaston. Some of her favorite pastimes were planting and working in her vegetable and flower gardens, spending time with her family, especially grandson Logan, and she enjoyed having visits with her great-grandson, Levi.

Claudette was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; and her son, Kern.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Gary and his wife, Tina, of Cushing; her grandson, Logan and his partner, Mariah Harris, of Cushing; and her great-grandson, Levi Jones, of Cushing. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Dakin, of Tampa, Fla., along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

Per Claudette’s wishes a private family graveside service will be held for her. Claudette will be cremated, and she will be buried alongside her husband, Norman, and son, Kern, in the Norton Cemetery in Cushing at a time convenient to her family.

Hall Funeral and Cremation Services of Thomaston, 78 Main St., has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Claudette’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

