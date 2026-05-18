Claudia D. Shaw, 84, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 12, 2026 at her home as she had wished. She was born in Damariscotta and grew up in South Bristol, receiving a bachelor teaching degree from University of Farmington while raising her family.

She taught in Wiscasset schools for many years and then worked at JoAnn Fabrics until the age of 80, using her passion for sewing and creativity to make many beautiful quilts that she gave to all her family. She found time in between to volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound neighbors. She loved the outdoors and went camping, swimming, walking at Reid State Park with her beloved Pomeranian, gardening, and watching the birds.

She was a tremendous cook and loved creating delicious meals and spending time with her children and grandchildren having cookouts and family dinners.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lamar and Gloria Seiders; husbands, Thomas Dodge and Lloyd Shaw; daughter, Heidi; stepson, David; and brother, Dwayne.

She is survived by her children, Tom (Debbie), George (Stephanie), Tristam (Kim), and Jacob (Debbie); stepchildren, Larry (Linda) and Brenda Eaton (Marty); sister, Pam Davis (Leigh); 20 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Grover Cemetery in Woolwich for family and friends, with a gathering at the homestead after.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

