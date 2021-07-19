It is with deep sadness that we let our community know of the loss of Claudia L. Hatch on July 16, 2021 at the very young age of 75.

Claudia was, and always will be, the heart and soul of the Cupboard Cafe in New Harbor, where she and her beloved husband Fred Hatch III, her daughter Mary Dee Grant, and her dear friend Jennifer Leeman built an amazing business on the foundation of love, faith, dignity, and respect. Claudia was the great inventor of the famous cinnamon and sticky buns and other amazing recipes such as the homemade cream puffs, chicken pot pies, haddock chowder, and countless other delicacies. Food and presentation were her art, her life’s tapestry; there wasn’t a holiday that went by when she was not creating soulful meals for her family, friends and neighbors.

Claudia was perhaps one of the most compassionate people in the community; she was always doing something special for family, friends, and strangers in need. She was selfless, kind, and lived with a great spiritual sense of being unlike any other, her path was one of enlightenment and love. This selfless love showed in her passion as a Christian Science nurse, where she cared for countless fellow members of the Christian Science Church.

Claudia was predeceased by her parents, Claude P. and Barbara Crocker, of New Harbor; and her two sisters, Myrtle Hanna, of Round Pond and Joyce Coleman, of East Corinth.

She leaves behind her husband, Fred; daughters, Mary Dee Grant and Joanne Choate, of New Harbor; sons, Fred Hatch and his wife Annette, of Auburn, James Hatch and his wife Susan, of Rockland, Gary Hatch, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Joseph Hatch and his wife Krista, of Newcastle; and sister-in-law, Pam Reed and her husband Bobby Reed, of Damariscotta. She also leaves behind her cherished grandsons, Garrett Grant and Jon Hatch; and numerous very loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family who she cared for and loved over the years.

Claudia’s family will be hosting a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, July 25 at the Cupboard Cafe, 137 Huddle Road in New Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Caring for Kids, P.O. Box 142, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

