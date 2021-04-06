Clayton V. Huntley Jr., 69, of Newcastle, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 5, 2021. Born on Feb. 25, 1952 in Augusta to Clayton and Reta Huntley, he was the middle child to six sisters, Lorraine, Cathy, Carol, Lucille, Cindy, and Brenda.

Clayton attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. He married his high school sweetheart, Margo Pinkham, and raised two wonderful sons, David and Matthew, who also live in Newcastle.

This year, Clayton celebrated 50 years of marriage and 50 years of membership on the Newcastle Fire Department/Taniscot Engine Company. Clayton’s love and passion for the fire department and community led him to become fire chief for 31 years.

Clayton loved the outdoors, gardening, feeding critters, fishing, riding on his tractor, his home and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Margo; sons, David and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Tamara; stepgranddaughter, Skylar; dear friend, Lisa Mazzola; beloved granddaughter, Haley; sisters, Lorraine Murray, Cathay Koler, Lucille Pendleton and husband Clyde, Cindy Onorato and husband Bob, and Brenda Farrar; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A walk-through visitation will be held at the Newcastle Fire Station, recently named in honor of Clayton, on Saturday, April 17 from 2-4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

