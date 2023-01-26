Cody Robert Chase, 29, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 20, 2023. He was born in Damariscotta on April 5, 1993, the son of Anissa and Ryan Chase.

He originally grew up in Warren then moved to Whitefield with his family. He attended Whitefield Elementary School, Erskine Academy, and Hall Dale High School.

He worked as an arborist and an equipment operator for his cousin Jake Chase from Jefferson.

Cody loved being outdoors all his life, he had a strong love for animals, working with plants and gardening. He also loved to go disc golfing with friends and family. He loved spending time with his 8-year-old daughter, Brynn Marie and teaching her life lessons and all about nature. He was very family orientated, loved spending time with his friends and his huskies. Cody had a heart of gold, always putting other people’s needs before his own. He was such a beautiful soul and still is.

He is survived by his mother (“Ma”), Anissa Chase and her boyfriend, Rodney; girlfriend, Chauntea Martel and their unborn child due in May 2023, along with his daughter, Brynn Marie; his sister, Nicole Nason and her husband, Chris, and his two nephews, Bentley and Riley; his sister, Emma Chase and her boyfriend, Shane; his younger brother, Gage Chase and his girlfriend, Megan; his paternal grandparents, Pat and Robin Chase; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his father, Ryan Chase; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Martin; and his uncle, Andrew Martin.

A celebration of Life will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the American Legion 396 Eastern Ave. in Augusta. Cody will be greatly missed by many and loved by all.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at staplesfuneralhome.com.

