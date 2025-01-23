With heavy hearts, we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Cody Ryan Arsenault, who left this world too soon on Jan. 16, 2025, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor following a tragic car accident. His parents honored Cody’s wish to give the gift of life through organ donation – a testament to Cody’s nurturing spirit and desire to help others. Cody was born on June 14, 1993 in Bath, to parents John and Heidi (Sukeforth) Arsenault.

A graduate of Georges Valley High School in 2011, Cody was known for his unforgettable smile that could light up any room. He was not only a skilled artist but also a genuine music lover and sharp dresser, always expressing himself with flair. Cody’s ability to joke and make those around him laugh was a gift he shared tirelessly with all his family and friends.

He is predeceased by dear family members, including his cousin, Tony Creamer; uncle, Bob Soper; and grandparents, John and Janice Arsenault; as well as great-grandparents, Margaret “Nanny” Ward, Dora and Glenwood Sukeforth; and godmother, Squee. Cody will also be reunited with his best friend, Lianne Schwalm; and cherished furry family members, Stella the dog and Kingston the ferret.

Cody was a cherished son, brother, and uncle, and he adored every moment spent with his family. He leaves behind his partner, Shawn Tyler Chilles; and his proud parents, John and Heidi Arsenault. He is survived by his siblings, Nicole Bedard and her husband, Vann, Eric Arsenault and his wife, Jillian, Phillip Arsenault and his wife, Ashley, and Daniel Arsenault and his wife, Brittany; along with his beloved nephew, Wilder; and nieces, Ali, Skylar, Anna, Oria, Raelynn, and Nylah.

He is also survived by steadfast relatives, including his aunts, Heather “Buddy” Chadwick and her husband, Jon, Angela Creamer and her husband, Robert, Stephanie Cordle and her husband, Dale, Johnna Scott and her husband, Brian, and Holly Bryant and her husband, David; godfather, Robert Morris; as well as cousins, Kelsey, Brandon, Channing, Brian, Michael, Jeremy, Josh, Shawna, Natasha, Danica, David, and Emylee. Cody will be deeply missed by his animal companions and the memories he created with them.

In celebration of Cody’s vibrant life, we invite everyone who loved him to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Avenue in Waldoboro and will be held until 5:30 p.m. Let us come together to honor his memory, recount the laughter he brought into our lives, and reflect on the profound impact he had on all our hearts.

We express profound gratitude to cousin, Natasha Wallace, Auntie Angela Creamer, Auntie “Buddy” Heather Chadwick, and Heidi Timmermann, who provided catering, and to Beth Dore, for her singing.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in Cody’s name to any animal shelter of your choosing or to the New England Donor Services by visiting neds.org or mailing a donation to 60 First Avenue in Waltham, Mas.

Rest in peace, dear Cody. Your light will never fade from our memories, and your legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us every day.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Arsenault family, visit Cody’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

