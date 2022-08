Colby Dill Jr., 101, of Jefferson, died peacefully Nov. 1, 2021 at his caregiver’s home in Jefferson.

A celebration of Colby’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

