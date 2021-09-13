Colleen A. Cox, 88, earned her angel wings on Sept. 11, 2021, at Glenridge in Augusta, and flew into the sunrise. Colleen was born in East Orland on May 9, 1933, to the late Harvard J. Smith and Laura (Candage) York. She was married to the late Donald Cox and they had five children: Dale Cox, Jean Burns, Carl Flagg, Lindell Cox and Alice Cunningham.

She grew up in New Sharon and attended local schools. She worked many factory jobs, including Hathaway shirt factory, loved to rake blueberries and did so for years. She married Donald Cox in January of 1963 and became a homemaker raising her family. As her children got older, she did reception work at the state park in Jefferson.

Colleen loved people and getting to know them and immediately considered them friends. She was a fun-loving person who always smiled and loved to laugh. Colleen was on the go all the time and was never afraid of work. She loved to go dancing, play the organ and sing, and was a life-time member of the Eastern Star.

Colleen is predeceased by her parents and husband; step-daughter, Dale Cox; son-in-law, Chester Burns; brother, Harry York; brothers-in-law, John Currier, and Guy Cox; sister-in-law, Esther Cox; as well as two nephews.

She is survived by her children; step-daughter, Jean Burns, of Evans Mills, N.Y.; son, Carl Flagg and wife, Amanda, of Bradyville, Tenn.; son, Lindell Cox and wife, Robin, of Bradyville, Tenn.; daughter, Alice Cunningham and husband, Vince, of Jefferson; sisters, Alberta Currier of New Sharon; her twin sister, Arlene Campbell, of Florida; brothers, Bernard Smith of Mississippi, Bert Smith of Florida, and Carl York, of New Sharon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hall’s of Waldoboro and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, also at Hall’s of Waldoboro. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

