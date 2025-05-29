Colonel Robert M. “Bob” Wilshire, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 90. Bob was a man of quiet strength, who served in the U.S. Air Force for over 30 years. Though his service sent him all over the world, he always considered Maine his home.

Bob was happiest when spending time with family and friends at Camp Makaria in Nobleboro, boating on Damariscotta and Province Lakes, having a “couple” at the American Legion, watching westerns or the Yankees on television, or simply sitting in his driveway with a cigar counting cars go by.

Bob is survived by three children: Carol Call (Michael), of Scarborough, Bobby Wilshire (Nancy), and Lori Duffy (Dale), both of Colorado Springs, Colo. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Christopher, Ashlyn, Kristyn, and Catherine.

Bob’s family invites all who knew him to a service on Sunday, June 28, 2025, at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. The celebration will be at 11 a.m., followed by food and fellowship. A private family burial is planned for later. In Bob’s memory, contributions can be made to the Maine Lobsterman’s Association or the American Legion Post No. 42 in Damariscotta.

