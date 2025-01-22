Constance K. Simmons, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Born Jan. 31, 1932 in Cushing, she was the only child of Warren R. and Bernice (Maloney) Knights.

Constance attended school in Thomaston, graduating from Thomaston High School in 1950.

On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Willard W. Simmons, from Damariscotta. Together, they were the parents of two children.

She worked at various jobs throughout her life including waitressing at Nelson’s Diner in Windsor and traveling around to area fairs working at Pierce’s Lunch Wagon with her family. She was a long-time member of North Nobleboro Baptist Church.

Constance was predeceased by her husband in 1997. She is survived by her son, Wallace Simmons and his wife, Roxanne; her daughter, Bernice Simmons and her husband, Russell Williams; her granddaughter, Rebecca Ferland and her husband, Michael; her grandson, David Simmons; and her great-granddaughter, Myla Ferland.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at the Salvage Church, 30 Sherer Lane in Rockland. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta in the spring.

To share a memory or condolence with the Simmons family, please visit their book of memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St. in Rockland.

