Constance M. Best Service Announcement

A Memorial Service for Constance (Connie) Best, formerly of South Bristol, will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Old South Congregational Church, 2 Chestnut St., Hallowell, with a reception to follow at the church Parish Hall. Connie was a resident at Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell and passed away on December 13, 2020. We are hoping that the service can be streamed on Zoom. For those interested in that option, please send an email to conniememservice@gmail.com so we can provide you with a link, if possible. Those attending in person are asked to please wear a mask.

