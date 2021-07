A memorial service for Cora Jean Tarbox, who passed away in San Diego, Calif. on April 11, 2020, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Westport Community Church, 1211 Main Road on Westport Island. Following the celebration of her life there will be reception at the adjacent Westport Island town hall with light refreshments. All her friends are welcome to attend.

