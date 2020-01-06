Cora May Sanborn Cooper, 94, formerly of New Harbor, was welcomed through the gates of heaven on the afternoon of Dec. 19, 2019 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. Born on Nov. 6, 1925 in Buckfield, she was the daughter of Charles and Leona (Damon) Sanborn.

Cora graduated from Bliss College in Lewiston with a degree in business. She married Earle Cooper in 1947 and began her life long journey as a wife and a mother. Cora traveled throughout the state of Maine, as her husband’s job took her to many places, and made homes for her family in towns from Houlton to South Berwick, and everywhere in between. Her kind and generous nature helped her make friends wherever she went. Cora always said her greatest love and accomplishment was raising her five children to whom she was greatly devoted. In later years, when her children had grown, she entered the workforce, caring for the elderly and working in retail stores.

Cora loved crosswords and playing cribbage. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and spoke often of attending her first Red Sox game in 2007, at the age of 82! Cora loved to go out to eat, and could often be found at local establishments with her children or grandchildren. She was fond of animals, particularly cats, and loved music.

Cora was predeceased by her daughter, Penny Perkins, in 2001. Cora leaves behind her son, Earle Cooper Jr. and wife, Becky, of New Harbor; her daughter, Deborah Yates of New Harbor; her daughter, Candace Hutchins and husband, Ron, of New Harbor; and her son, Duane Cooper and wife, Claudia, of Brandenburg, Ky.; as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cora will be missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and caregivers at St. Andrews Village.

Cora will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Buckfield Cemetery in the spring.

