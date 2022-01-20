Corey Ancil Prock, 55, Waldoboro passed away Jan. 17, 2022. He was born Feb. 7, 1966, to parents Ancil and Shirley Prock of Jefferson.

Corey grew up in Jefferson where he attended Jefferson Village School, and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1984. He joined the Navy following graduation.

Corey had a great love for the ocean and made a career of working on the water. Corey’s most recent employment was with O’Hara Corporation as engineer and co-captain for the F/V Sunlight, and Starlight. He was a talented man who was a jack-of-all-trades. He built his own house and boat the F/V Ol’ Rufus, he found pleasure in these projects. When Corey wasn’t working on the water or mending nets, he enjoyed lifting weights with his best friend, Philip Cohen, eating good food, and showing photos of his new granddaughter, Luna, who he adored.

Corey will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, work ethic and his warm smile.

Corey is predeceased by his father, Ancil Prock. He is survived by his mother, Shirly Prock; sisters, Tina O’Donnell and Diedre Tukey and their spouses, Kevin O’Donnell, and Robert Tukey; his son, Corey Prock and his wife, Shannyn Prock; and granddaughter, Luna Prock; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Corey privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

