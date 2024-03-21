Corey J. Peters, age 47, formerly of Rockland, died suddenly March 17, 2024.

Born in Camden on Dec. 13, 1976, Corey was a son of Wayne B. Peters and Cynthia (Harvey) Potvin. He attended Belfast Area High School. Always known to be a driven, hard-worker, Corey was a lobster and scallop fisherman, most of his life. When Corey could no longer be on the water, he did the next best things he knew how, he worked for Brook’s Trap Mill, and he was a carpenter.

Corey loved his daughter, Madison, with all his heart, and when not with her, he made certain to call and text her every day. They called each other their best friend. He was a caring and loving father to the children in his life.

Never an idle man, Corey could be found hunting and snowmobiling when not working. Corey had an extreme passion for everything he was involved with. He loved all animals, especially his cats. He enjoyed reading and absorbed all the knowledge of anything he would read. He was also a Life Rank Boy Scout.

Corey was preceded in death by his two babies, Ari Lynn Peters, in 2013, and Logan Sebastian Peters, in 2017.

Corey is survived by his father, Wayne B. Peters and his wife, Edie, of Waldoboro; mother, Cindy Potvin and her husband, Phil, of Virginia Beach, Va.; cherished daughter, Madison J. Peters; brother, Bradley Peters and his wife, Kimberly, of Montville; sister, Amy Patterson and her husband, Chris, of Chesapeake, Va.; nieces and nephews, Brady, Madelynn, Emma, Gracie, and Levi. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Sheanna Robbins, of Rockland, and her two boys that he considered his own, Cole and Dakota MacDonald.

Friends and family are invited to call at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572, from 4-6 p.m., on March 27, 2024, where a time of prayer and remembrance will take place at 6 p.m. A graveside service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Madi’s college scholarship fund by mail at Madison Peters c/o The First National Bank, 1471 Atlantic Hwy, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

To share a memory or condolence with the Peters family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, 78 Main St., Thomaston, Maine 04861.

