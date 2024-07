A graveside service for Corey J. Peters, age 47, formerly of Rockland, who died suddenly March 17, 2024, will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery, New England Road, in Searsmont, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, 78 Main St., Thomaston, ME 04861.

To share a memory or condolence with the Peters’ family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

