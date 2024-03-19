Corey J. Peters, age 47, formerly of Rockland, died suddenly March 17, 2024. Friends and family are invited to call at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572, from 4-6 p.m., on March 27, 2024, where a time of prayer and remembrance will take place at 6 p.m.

A full obituary will be published, and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, 78 Main St., Thomaston, ME 04861.

To share a memory or condolence with the Peters’ family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

