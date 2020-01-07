On Dec. 29, 2019, a beautiful soul passed from this life too soon. Corrinna Farrell, 48, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center with loved ones by her side after a brief illness. Corrinna’s life touched many who remember her as “gentle,” ‘kind,” “loving,” “caring,” and “a wonderful friend.” Corrinna was a light in many of our lives but she sometimes struggled to see that light in herself.

Corrinna was very social and loved to cook for her family and friends. She was funny, charismatic, and fun to be around. Her great joy and place to find solace and peace was the beach.

Corrinna was born in Lakewood, N.J. on Feb. 13, 1971. Four months later, her parents, Charles and Cathie Farrell, moved Corrinna and her older brother Charles (Tuna) to New Harbor. Not long after, their family expanded when Cathie’s younger siblings, Margaret, Marie, and Patricia Zecchino, came to live with them after their parents passed away. Cathie went on to start “Zecchino’s,” the original Damariscotta sub shop. Tragedy hit in 1984 when Cathie died in an automobile accident. In 1986, Charles married Beth Libby. When their son Lakotah was born, Corrinna had a second brother.

Corrinna graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1989 where she excelled in music. While at LA, she was chosen to be part of a national honors chorus that sang its way across Europe including a concert at Notre Dame Cathedral. She went on to graduate from Dean College in Massachusetts, majoring in voice.

After college, Corrinna gravitated to the restaurant industry. This was in her blood, having been taught to cook by her mom and from working in the family sub shop. She worked in this industry from Maine to South Carolina.

Moving back to Maine, she worked for UNUM in Portland and then Spectrum Generations in Damariscotta. This was followed by the fulfillment of a dream when Corrinna reopened Zecchino’s sub shop.

In her first marriage that did not last, Corrinna found great joy in being a stepmother to Markie Zaccadelli. In 2011 she met Galen Collamore and they were married in 2017. She became stepmother and friend to his daughter, Megan. At the time of her passing, Corrinna, Galen, and their two dogs were living a peaceful life overlooking Hatchet Cove in Friendship.

Corrinna is predeceased by her mother, Catherine; her uncles, Michael Zecchino and Glenn Murdoch; and her aunt, Rita Nickel. She is survived by her husband, Galen Collamore of Friendship and his daughter Megan; her father, Charles, stepmother, Beth Farrell, and brother, Lakotah, of Pemaquid Point; brother, Charles, his wife Tammy Farrell, and their daughters, Brianna and Erin, of Saco; sisters/aunts, Margaret Zecchino of Portland, Marie Zecchino of Michigan, and Patricia and her husband Steven Pierce of California; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In recent years Corrinna saw much of and drew support from her cousins Emily Elliott, Ian Murdoch, Leah Murdoch, Jenna Flores, Samantha Pierce, Alexandria Pierce, Emery Zecchino, and Cheryl Clayton; her parents, Charles and Beth Farrell; Steven and Patricia Pierce; Glenn and Robin Murdoch; her lifelong friend, Hope Prentice; and her other “Princess Pals.”

A celebration of Corrinna’s life will be held in the spring with a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Service, Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

