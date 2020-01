Corrinna Farrell, 48, died peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Dec. 29, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Corrinna’s life will be held at a later date to be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Service, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

