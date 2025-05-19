Corrone E. Bryant, 90, passed away in Florida on Jan. 28, 2025 after a period of declining health. Born in Williamston, N.C. on May 16, 1934, he was the son of Lester and Susan Bryant.

Corrone served in the U.S. Army for three years, before his honorable discharge. He then attended Duke University where he received his master’s degree in history. He taught high school and was one of the first teachers to volunteer for integration in the south. He later joined the Naval Reserves where he attained the rank of lieutenant commander.

Corrone met his wife, Ruth Anne Clark, through a church gathering, and they married on June 18, 1976. They lived in Norfolk, Va. for a number of years and later moved back to Maine where they lived in Ruth Anne’s hometown, residing at 552 Main St., the old Round Top Farm foreman’s house.

In Maine, Corrone attended college to become a funeral director and worked as such in Gardiner for several years. He later worked at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta until his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Anne Bryant; three sons, Corrone Jr., William, and Randy; and his sister, Agnes Bryant.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Laflamme, of Maine; son, Micheal Sevon, of Maine; grandchildren, Shayna and Zack Dunnett, of Florida, Randi and Stephen Dougherty, of Connecticut, Wesley Laflamme, of Maine, Arrieanna Brown, of Florida, and Shantelle Brown, of Maine; several great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and various cousins.

A funeral for Corrone will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at the Bryant Family Cemetery in Williamston, N.C. There will also be a memorial and interment at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10 at the Bartlett-Jones Cemetery in Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

