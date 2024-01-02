Craig Tukey, 86, of Southport, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Craig was born on Feb. 21, 1937 in Damariscotta to Stanford L. Tukey and Irma (Gilbert) Tukey.

Craig spent his first few years in Connecticut while his dad was stationed there in the Coast Guard, but New Harbor was always home to him. He loved spending time at his grandparents – he was always around lots of people. When he was 6, his family moved back to Bristol. He attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1956.

After high school he worked briefly in Bristol, Conn. at New Departure. Missing Maine, he returned home and worked in the family construction business, Tukey & Benner Construction. He served in the Army from 1960-1962 and was stationed in Korea with the H.A.W.K. Missile Unit for part of that time. Many of the unit reconnected many years later for amazing annual reunions. After being honorably discharged he went on to work for Home Insurance in Boston, and other jobs took him to Buffalo, N.Y. and Hartford, Conn. Having seen enough of big city life he moved back to Maine and got into the car business, running a dealership in Augusta for several years before moving back to Damariscotta and running Strong’s Chevrolet. He went on to selling real estate for 10 years before retiring. Retirement was not for him so he found his way back to cars, working part time at Wiscasset Ford.

Craig was a past president of the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club, a member of the Seaside Masonic Lodge in Boothbay, a member of the Bristol Lodge No. 74, the American Legion Post No. 36, and a member of the Southport Methodist Church. He also served on the Southport Planning Board for several years.

He had friends from all walks of life and was always willing to help others in need. He was a positive and happy man who loved people. He was a classy guy and a true gentleman. Family always came first in Craig’s life. He made trips to Florida to help an uncle or visit a cousin, to Virginia for visits, to Connecticut, and to Michigan. His greatest joy was when he became a grandfather, better known as “Poppy.” Wonderful lasting memories were made with many trips together to Florida to visit Disney and to swim with the dolphins at Sea World or to just enjoy family time together. Summers brought trips to Winnipesaukee with cookouts, swimming, boating, tubing, fishing, and lots of eating, always topping it off at the Keller Haus for ice cream. We had such fun following the four grandchildren in their sports and other activities and made a couple of trips out west. And we were blessed with three great-grandchildren, which filled his heart to overflowing.

Craig was predeceased by his parents; sister-in-law, Susie Tukey; daughter-in-law, Kristi Simmons; and nephew, Jonathan Tukey.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deb Tukey, of Southport; sons, Richard Simmons and wife, Laurie, of Boothbay, and Steven Simmons and wife, Melissa, of Southport; brothers, Stanford (Kathy), of Virginia, and Claude, of Pemaquid; grandchildren, Jake Simmons (partner Hannah Morley), Linc Simmons (wife Lindsey), and Shawn Simmons (wife Ashley), all of Boothbay, and Allie Simmons, of Southport (partner Mike Roberts, of Florida); great-grandchildren, Scarlett Simmons, Ava Simmons, and Spencer Simmons; nephew, Rob Tukey; nieces, Caitlin McGuirk, Jessica Tukey, Kim McInnis, and Wendi Conaway; and brother-in-law, Jeff Brown and wife, Celeste, of Southport. He also is survived by a large extended family and many friends, too many to name.

A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date. In his memory, please reach out and call a friend or family member you haven’t talked with in a while or offer help to someone in need. Give those you love a little extra hug.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Craig or to share a story or picture, please visit Craig’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

