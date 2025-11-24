Cynthia A. Sabina (Cammarota), 66, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2025, in her home in Sheepscot Village after a short journey with cancer.

Cindy was born on Dec. 7, 1958 to Marie and Anthony Cammarota in Bay Shore, Long Island, N.Y., the third of seven siblings. She grew up spending lots of time with her beloved Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Ted, and their close relationship endured throughout their lifetimes. Cindy earned an environmental science degree from Rutgers University and a Masters in Education and Teaching Certificate from the University of Southern Maine.

Cindy first arrived in Maine in the fall of 1981 as a MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) farm apprentice on a homestead in Stonington where she spent a formative year learning how to grow and preserve food, and processed a lot of firewood. She decided to stay in Maine, and moved to Portland where she worked for a short time as a waitress and met a young chef, Rendon Sabina. They married on May 19, 1984 and moved to Sheepscot Village in Newcastle soon after, where they bought land and an old horse barn that they slowly renovated into a beautiful home over the years. There they raised two children, Ellen and Renny, and Cindy instilled in them a love of learning, connection with the natural world, and her creative spirit.

Over the years Cindy was part of the fabric of the local community in so many ways. Throughout her adult life, her Christian faith and involvement in her faith communities was her foundation, and she approached everyone and everything she did with kindness and generosity. While her children were small she tutored struggling students in math and other subjects. Later she worked at the Bristol School for years before joining the Nobleboro Central School as the sixth grade teacher for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2022. At Nobleboro, she instituted an annual overnight trip for the sixth grade to Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, and loved seeing her students experience a different way of learning about Maine, science and themselves on the island.

She called her retirement “refirement,” and was thrilled to have more time to give to all the things she cared about and to nurture her passions and relationships. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Twin Villages Food Bank Farm and Wiscasset Food Pantry, and cared deeply about helping to make sure everyone has what they need. She loved spending time with her friends and faith community, and was always instigating adventures and activities, from bike rides and kayaking trips, to picnics, crafting, and dinner parties. She cared for many friends through illness and aging and always showed up with a thoughtful card, sweet gift, or food. She delighted in the beauty of nature and found satisfaction in her garden and in all kinds of creative projects.

Perhaps most of all, her lifelong love for the sea and passion for sailing flourished in her retirement years. Cindy and her husband recently upsized to a 34’ sailboat they named “Morning Star,” moored in Rockland Harbor. They spent a beautiful summer on the water, enjoying multi-day cruises with family and friends throughout Penobscot Bay. Cindy was the confident captain of “Morning Star,” an accomplishment she earned after decades of steadily honing her sailing skills and experience, and spending as much time as possible on the water.

Cindy’s particular spark and sweetness will be missed by so many. She is survived by her husband, Rendon Sabina, of Newcastle; her children, Ellen Sabina, of Morrill, and Renny Sabina, of Rockport; and her siblings, Patricia, John, Anthony, Paula, Joe, and Theresa; and many dear nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Friends and relatives are warmly invited to celebrate Cindy’s beautiful life with a service and reception on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Damariscotta Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please honor Cindy’s spirit with donations in her name to Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, Twin Villages Food Bank Farm, and the Wiscasset Food Pantry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

