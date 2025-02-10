There will be a celebration of life event for Cynthia Allen on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 4-7 p.m. at Lakehurst in Damariscotta. Friends, students, and family members are all welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided, please bring what you would like to drink.

Please feel free to write a fond memory of Cynthia and bring it along with you. We will have a special box set up for them and will be creating a book shortly after with all of your wonderful stories. If you would like us to send you a copy, please write your name, address, and phone number underneath your story.

Cynthia was beloved by her students, her friends, and especially her family. This celebration is to share the love that we all have for Cynthia, who will live forever in our hearts.

