Cynthia H. Winchenbach, 92, died July 25, 2021 at her home in Waldoboro. Cynthia was born June 11, 1929 in Rockland, and raised by her father, Nathaniel House. She grew up in Newcastle and graduated from Lincoln Academy.

She married Roy M. Winchenbach on April 17, 1948. They lived on Deaver Road in Waldoboro. Cynthia always worked hard to provide a wonderful home for her family. She worked at several places including Medomak Canning Company, Miller School for the hot lunch program, Bear Hill Market, Weston’s Hardware, Waldoboro Lockers, and most importantly as a homemaker.

Cynthia was well known for being a kind, caring person, along with a get-it-done attitude. She was an avid reader, working on puzzles, gardening, sewing, knitting, cooking and especially spending time with her family and friends at Moosehead Lake and winters in Zephyr Hills, Fla. She and her husband Roy had a wonderful loving marriage, and Roy would always pick out flowers from her garden so that she would always have a bouquet. She had an incredible memory and could share stories of people from the past like it just happened yesterday. She loved black lab dogs, especially the family labs, Twiggy, Izzie, and Abby. She was a member of the Waldoboro Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. Cynthia loved playing board games and cards, especially bridge and 63. She did fundraisers for the Waldoboro Little League, March of Dimes, and the Waldoboro Keystone Association.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roy M. Winchenbach who died in 2017.

She is survived by a son, Alan “Lanny” Winchenbach and his wife, Debra, of Waldoboro; daughter, Jane Fairservice and her husband, Stanley, of Wiscasset; grandchildren, Adam Fairservice of Pittston, Olivia Coyne of Colorado, and Nathaniel Winchenbach of Waldoboro; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro. Should friends desire, contributions in Cynthia’s memory may be made to the Waldoboro Public Library, P.O. Box 768, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

