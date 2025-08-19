Cynthia Jean (Mayo) Burk, 64, of Dresden, passed away on Aug. 13, 2025 in Augusta, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 2, 1961 in Brunswick, the daughter of James Mayo and Jeannine (Fitch) Mayo.

Cindy attended Wiscasset High School, where she obtained her certified nursing assistant certification. She began her career at Willow Crest Nursing Home, later earning her medication technician certification and working at Robinson Nursing Home in Gardiner. Over the years, Cindy held various jobs, but for the past 14 years she found a second family at Hannaford in Waldoboro, where she made many cherished friendships.

Cindy loved cooking, baking, and canning. In her final weeks, even when she could no longer eat, she continued to enjoy watching the Food Network and reminiscing about her favorite recipes. She was fascinated by Amish culture and treasured visits to communities in Maine, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Her beloved little dog, Peaches, will miss her dearly.

Cindy will be remembered for her independence, determined spirit, and the grin that often followed her quick wit. Even during her last days, she had a gift for making others laugh and always put the needs of others before her own. She drew great strength from her faith in the lord, which guided and sustained her throughout her life.

She is survived by her mother, Jean (Fitch) Mayo; her sisters, Karen Aronne, of Edgecomb, Elisa Coble, of Milford, Angelia Mayo, of Dresden, and Julie Spratt and her husband, Dale, of Dresden; her brothers, Peter Mayo Sr., of Dresden, and Christopher Mayo, of West Gardiner, and his fiancee, Jennifer Reny. She also leaves behind two stepchildren from a previous marriage, Carmen Hatch and Ruben Brown; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cindy was predeceased by her father, James Mayo; her brother, Jimmy Mayo; and two nephews, Nathaniel Merrill and Nathan Simon.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private interment will take place at Trask Lawn Cemetery, with a celebration of Cindy’s life to be held at a later date.

