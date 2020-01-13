Daisy Stevens Radoulovitch, 96, of Sheepscot, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. She was born in East Pittston on Dec. 31, 1923 to Dorothy Kensell and Myron Palmer.

Daisy graduated from high school in Corning, N.Y., then graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She married Vladimir Radoulovitch in Binghamton, N.Y. on May 10, 1947.

Daisy and Vladimir loved to travel. They lived in Austria, Turkey, Greece, and Arlington, Va., due to Vladimir’s job with the U.S. government. When they retired in 1978, they moved to Sheepscot and for several years, where Daisy wrote a column for The Lincoln County News.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vladimir, in June of 2008.

She is survived by her children, Garrick, David, and Constantine; grandchildren, Alan, Sharon, and Mark; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Anna.

