In the early hours of Sept. 18, 2024, the world lost a good man.

Dale Adams Prentice was born at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on June 5, 1949.

He passed away quietly in Rockport, at the Sussman House after three days there, with many friends and family visiting him and thanking him for the many quiet ways he had touched their lives and helped them; because that’s who Dale was.

Dale grew up in Bristol and attended schools there. His parents were Carolyn E. and Stephen W. Prentice, and siblings were Gordon L. Prentice and Stephanie P. Clifford. They had many pets and many family adventures, including skiing, which became a lifelong sport for Dale. He, Lyn, and Hope had great times at their little Sugarloaf place with good friends up there.

Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1970 in Vietnam, with the 9th Infantry Division. He became a sergeant and received the Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, and Bronze Star. (But like so many others, never talked about it.)

On May 2, 1970, Dale and Carolyn (“Lyn” Hope) were married, and they later had a wonderful daughter, Hope Prentice.

Dale had a very full career in the fishing business, catching shrimp, scallops, ground fish, pogies, and herring. He had many young people working for him over the years. During one span of 20 years, he had eight boats (sometimes two, three, or four at a time). F/V Jubilee was his crowning jewel.

He was very handy and was always “fixing them up,” and building or mending nets for this variety of species. His fishing grounds took him between Mt. Desert Island and Gloucester, Mass. For several years he sold fish to Russians, who processed them in a ship off our shores, through the Resource Trade Co.

During those four years, he made friends with the Russian crew. They could not come ashore for months, so Dale took local rock bands out to them for an occasional party. Fun times!

Dale retired from the actual fishing for several years, but kept his hand in the business in many ways. He built or repaired nets for many, hoisted out fish at a wharf for a friend, and was always talking to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, trying to convince them to change their regulations. On his trips to Sugarloaf he often sold shrimp and scallops to individuals and restaurants on the way.

Recently, a doctor asked him how he was doing and he answered, “I’ve had a good life.” He has. But he will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life for Dale will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

