Dale Morse Hahn, 55, of North Waldoboro, died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2022. Dale was born to Robert D. Hahn and Mary Ann Morse on April 15, 1967. After attending Boothbay Region High School, Dale went on to pursue his passion of excavation and all things gravel. He opened Dale Hahn & Son Dirtworks in 1990 providing services around the county and beyond. He was his happiest in his excavator digging dirt and singing along to his radio.

His family and friends will remember him for his larger-than-life personality, endless storytelling, and big heart. He was the type of person who would help anyone in need and always there to lend a helping hand near or far. He loved his children, work, and the value of a person’s word. He was so proud of his children and celebrating their achievements; always making sure he had the appropriate sweatshirt or ball cap to represent them when chatting up friends, family, or even complete strangers when traveling. To his partner, he was loving, caring, and constantly praised her good cooking, especially her perfectly grilled ribeye and fixings.

Dale is a survived by his partner, Marcy O’ Donnell, of Washington; as well as his children, Myron and Della Hahn; and their mother, Michelle Davis, of Boothbay; his parents, Robert D. Hahn, of Damariscotta, and Mary Ann Morse, of Boothbay Harbor; and his sibling, Jane B. Hahn, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Please join us for services at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Hall’s Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you treat yourself to your favorite beverage and raise a glass to D. Hahn.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

