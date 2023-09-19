Dale (Swift) Clark Allen, 74, of Somerville, and Hernando, Fla., passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 4 with her family by her side at her home in Hernando, Fla.

Dale was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Gardiner, to William H. and Mary E. (Sullivan) Swift. She attended schools in Hamilton and Beverly, Mass. graduating from Hamilton-Wenham High School. After graduating she returned to Maine marrying David Clark and together, they raised two daughters. She worked for the state of Maine for 33 years at the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife then Marine Resources, retiring in 2009.

Dale enjoyed painting and working with stained glass at her camp on Long Pond. After a long engagement she married David Allen in 2020. Together they loved traveling and visiting the national parks. Dale was very adventurous with a love of the outdoors. Together they visited many countries while taking many cruises.

She enjoyed family gatherings, yearly trips to Martha’s Vineyard with her special friends, but she loved her grandkids more than anything on this earth.

Dale was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Brian Swift.

She is survived by her husband, David Allen; her daughters, Terri Belanger and husband, Moe, Jackie Cartlidge and husband, Tony; also stepsons, Rusty (Lori) Allen, Bert (Kelly) Allen, and Ryan (Georgia) Allen. Grandchildren, Dave (Amber) Belanger, Walter (Kristi) Travis, Dannie Belanger, Crystal Dale (Christopher) Dolan, Samantha (Dylan) Peaslee, Brandon (Elizabeth) Cartlidge, Brooke (Isaac) Noon; 11 great grandchildren, Joey, Jeremiah, Jaelynn, Dylan Jr, Avery, Harper, Chloe, Owen, Evan, Aidan, and Piper. Her sister, Darlene (Bryan) Potter; brothers, Billy (Irene) Swift, Bruce (Ellen) Swift, Barry (Martha) Swift, and Bradford (Samantha) Swift. Brother-in-law, Glen Allen; as well as a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dale had an unwavering love for her family and friends and will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved the angel that she was.

Love you more!

There will be a celebration of life at Somerhill Events on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at 826 Somerville Road, in Somerville.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Dale’s name. Dale gave to many charities over the years; she was partial to military, autism, and cancer charities.

