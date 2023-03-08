Dana A. Rolerson, 69, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 1, 2023. Dana was born on Aug. 20, 1953 to Ann Belcher and James R. Rolerson Jr. in Washington.

Dana grew up in Washington and attended local schools. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 1973. After graduation he entered the Coast Guard from 1974 until 1987. After his discharge, he went to work at Bath Iron Works until he retired in 2019.

Dana was a handyman, a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed fishing and racing. He spent time at the Legion, helping with bingo games. If anyone needed help he would lend a hand. For many years he dug clams.

Dana is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; his children, Dana Rolerson Jr. and wife, Michelle, and Erika Jo Hincks and husband, Alfred; his grandchildren, Johnathan and wife, Charlotte, and Kristina and boyfriend, Dennis; his great-granddaughter, Emilia Rolerson; brothers and sisters, Duane Rolerson and wife, Catherine, Bryan Rolerson and wife, Denise, Gerald Rolerson and wife, Ella, Paul Belcher and wife, Shawna, Lydia Abbotoni and husband, Mike, and Deidre Rolerson; and sisters-in-law H. Edith Winchenbach and Dorothy Kavanaugh. He is also survived by his shadow, Montana; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. You are invited to share your online condolences and memories by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

