Dana E. Cromwell, 64, of Westport Island, passed away on Feb. 23 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1958 in Damariscotta to Alfred and Barbara Cromwell. He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating, and cracking jokes to see his family and friends smile. He worked for Bath Iron Works before he went on to work with his brothers in their family contracting business.

Dana was predeceased by his grandparents, Edwin and Jennie; parents, Alfred and Barbara; his oldest brother, David and wife, Rita. He is survived by his daughters, Chrystine, Noelle, Jennifer, and Felicia; his sister, Brenda and husband, Jeffrey; his brothers, Wayne and wife, Becky, Garry and longtime companion, Karen, Dennis and wife, Rhonda; two grandchildren, Alestare and Grayson; and many nephews and cousins.

A service will be held in the spring and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, bring smiles, memories, and dad jokes as we celebrate the life of a loving son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and dear friend.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. in Richmond.

